Trump Says If Romney Fought Obama as He Fights Him He Might Have Won in 2012

US President Donald Trump took a swipe at Sen. Mitt Romney on Saturday after Romney criticized the president following the release of Robert Mueller's report on his investigation into Trump's campaign and alleged Russian election interference.

In a tweet featuring a video compilation of clips from Romney's 2012 election night defeat, Trump noted that Romney could “maybe” have beaten former President Obama in the 2012 presidential run had he spent as much energy fighting Obama as he does Trump.

If @MittRomney spent the same energy fighting Barack Obama as he does fighting Donald Trump, he could have won the race (maybe)! pic.twitter.com/p5imhMJqS1 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 20 апреля 2019 г.

Romney lost the 2016 election by more than 100 electoral votes while losing the popular vote to the incumbent Obama by about 4 percentage points.

READ MORE: Robert De Niro Slams Trump as ‘Wannabe Gangster’ and ‘Total Loser’

The tweet came after the former Massachusetts governor said he was "sickened" by the conduct of Trump and others mentioned in Mueller's report, which was released publicly with some redactions a day earlier.

"I am sickened at the extent and pervasiveness of dishonesty and misdirection by individuals in the highest office of the land, including the President," Romney said in a statement posted to Twitter.