Register
07:52 GMT +321 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX airplanes parked at the Boeing Factory in Renton, Washington, U.S. March 21, 2019

    Boeing Plant Accused of Putting ‘Production Speed Over Quality’ – Reports

    © REUTERS / Lindsey Wasson
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The New York Times reported that the newspaper’s investigation of a Boeing Dreamliner plant “reveals a culture that often valued production speed over quality.”

    Boeing has reportedly pressured workers to speed up production while ignoring employee complaints about potential safety risks and defective manufacturing according to a New York Times investigation, citing “hundreds of pages of internal emails, corporate documents and federal records.”

    The Times reportedly interviewed more than a dozen current and former employees of a Boeing facility producing the 787 Dreamliner and reviewed internal documents revealing “a culture that often valued production speed over quality.”

    READ MORE: Boeing CEO: Company Making ‘Steady Progress’ Towards Certifying 737 MAX Software

    According to the Times, Boeing workers have filed numerous safety complaints with the federal government over issues ranging from shoddy manufacturing practices to tools and debris being left on planes. The complaints also mention pressure from the company not to report regulatory violations to authorities. The investigation found that Boeing workers have installed faulty parts in planes at the facility, and that some aircraft have even taken test flights with tools and metal shavings inside the engine or tail, creating significant safety risks.

    Boeing 737 MAX 8
    © AP Photo / Ted S. Warren
    US Federal Aviation Administration Certifies Boeing 737 MAX Software Update - Reports
    The Times also quoted at least one major carrier, Qatar Airways, who had become frustrated by manufacturing issues at that particular Boeing facility, with the airline opting to only buy its Dreamliners from a different Boeing facility since 2014.

    A Boeing spokesperson sent CNBC an internal memo sent today to Boeing employees by Brad Zaback, the vice president and general manager of Boeing’s 787 program.

    “A story that posted in today’s New York Times, however, paints a skewed and inaccurate picture of the program and of our team here at Boeing South Carolina. This article features distorted information, rehashing old stories and rumors that have long ago been put to rest,” Zaback wrote.

    The report comes as Boeing faces several investigations, including a federal criminal probe, into the certification process for the Boeing 737 Max. All 737 MAX aircraft were grounded worldwide in March after two planes crashed:  Indonesia’s Lion Air on 29 October 2018 and Ethiopian Airlines on 10 March, which together killed all 346 on board. Boeing also had to freeze more than 4,600 orders for the 737 aircraft.

    Related:

    Boeing CEO: Company Making ‘Steady Progress’ Towards Certifying 737 MAX Software
    EU Reveals List of $20 Bln of US Goods Under Threat of Tariffs Amid Boeing Row
    FAA Certifies Boeing 737 MAX Software Update - Reports
    American Airlines Grounds Boeing 737 MAX Flights Through August 19
    Tags:
    aircraft manufacture, plant, Boeing 737, Boeing, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Attendees of Observation Deck in Moscow City PANORAMA360
    Looking for Something Breath-taking? Find it at Moscow City's Observation Deck
    Leaked Docs Claim Facebook Considered Selling User Data Access to Gain Influence
    How to Buy Influence and Lose Friends
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse