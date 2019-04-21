WATCH Video Shows Woman in Coachella Throwing Puppies in Dumpster

Riverside County Animal Services released a video of a woman throwing a bag of 3-day-old puppies in a dumpster during the Coachella festival, asking for help to identify her or her car.

On a video caught by security cameras, a woman is shown getting out of a white Jeep Wrangler at a local business and tossing a bag filled with 7 puppies into the trash bin. The puppies were discovered an hour later by someone rummaging through the trash bin.

Do you recognize this woman? She was caught on camera throwing 7 puppies in the trash in Coachella Thursday afternoon.



The animals were in danger as, according to TMZ, the weather was extremely hot at that time, heating up the metal dumpster. Fortunately, the puppies survived the ordeal and are being cared for at an Orange County rescue shelter.

According to Riverside County Animal Services, the police is currently investigating the case for animal cruelty, however the identity of the woman remains unknown.