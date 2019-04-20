'The Russia Hoax is Dead!' Trump Urges Media Not to Ignore No Collusion Verdict

US President Donald Trump took to Twitter once again on Saturday to draw attention to the findings of Mueller's probe and bash openly anti-Trump Democrats who were behind the report, including Special Counsel Robert Mueller himself, saying that the document "should not have been authorized in the first place".
Despite the fact that the Mueller Report should not have been authorized in the first place & was written as nastily as possible by 13 (18) Angry Democrats who were true Trump Haters, including highly conflicted Bob Mueller himself, the end result is No Collusion, No Obstruction!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 20, 2019
In a follow-up statement, he once again accused left-wing outlets of being "the Fake News Media" as he claimed that they had made all possible efforts to stir public anger, ignoring the fact that the investigation had found that there was "no collusion" with Russia or "obstruction".
The Fake News Media is doing everything possible to stir up and anger the pols and as many people as possible seldom mentioning the fact that the Mueller Report had as its principle conclusion the fact that there was NO COLLUSION WITH RUSSIA. The Russia Hoax is dead!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 20, 2019
Trump concluded that "the end result of the greatest Witch Hunt in U.S. political history is No Collusion with Russia (and No Obstruction). Pretty Amazing!"
Prior to this, Attorney General Bill Barr stated that Mueller had not found any proof that the Trump campaign had conspired with Russia to interfere in the 2016 US presidential election.
