DOJ Calls Nadler’s Request for Full Mueller Report 'Premature and Unnecessary'

DOJ spokesperson Kerri Kupec said in a statement on Friday that Attorney General Bill Barr provided Mueller’s report on Thursday with only “minimal redactions” and, “in the interest of transparency,” the department had provided certain members of Congress, including Nadler, with a report that had “even fewer redactions.”

“In light of this, Congressman Nadler’s subpoena is premature and unnecessary. The Department will continue to work with Congress to accommodate its legitimate requests consistent with the law and long-recognized executive branch interests,” Kupec added.

It is clear Congress and the American people must hear from Special Counsel Robert Mueller in person to better understand his findings. We are now requesting Mueller to appear before @HouseJudiciary as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/Mmo6PA4KPt — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) 18 апреля 2019 г.

Earlier Nadler announced in a statement that he had subpoenaed the DOJ for the “full version” of the Mueller report and “underlying evidence,” requiring the department to comply by 1 May. He also requested Mueller to testify “as soon as possible” before his committee to explain his findings in the nearly 400-page report.

​“My committee needs and is entitled to the full version of the report and the underlying evidence consistent with past practice. The redactions appear to be significant. We have so far seen none of the actual evidence that the special counsel developed to make this case.” Nadler’s statement read.

This morning, @HouseJudiciary has issued a subpoena to the Department of Justice for the full the Mueller report and the underlying materials. DOJ is required to comply with that subpoena by May 1. pic.twitter.com/nzu9O5CC36 — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) 19 апреля 2019 г.

​US Attorney General William Barr indicated at a press conference prior to Nadler’s request that he would be open to providing testimony on the report.

On Thursday Barr said Mueller did not find any evidence that the Trump campaign conspired with Russia to interfere in the 2016 US presidential election. Barr also noted that while Mueller’s report did conclude that Russia tried to influence the US election, no American was part of those efforts. Russia has repeatedly refuted any claims of interference in the US political system, saying the allegations were made up to excuse the election loss of Trump's opponent as well as deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.