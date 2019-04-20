Russian Embassy Calls on US to Mend Ties in Wake of Mueller Report Release

The embassy has released a 120-page report, analysing the US allegations of Russia's meddling in the 2016 US presidential election, won by Trump. The embassy's report showed these claims were ill-founded.
"We hope that the end of the Mueller saga will contribute to further dispelling the smoke and mirrors on this topic. The first step – the disavowal of the 'collusion theory' – was taken. But if all of the categorical allegations heard all this time turned out to be patently false, why not make the next logical move and fact-check the 'Russian meddling' narrative?" the embassy pointed out.
