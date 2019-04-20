Russian Embassy Calls on US to Mend Ties in Wake of Mueller Report Release

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Embassy in the US has called on Washington to cooperate in repairing the damage inflicted to bilateral relations over recent years, in the wake of US Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report being released which found no evidence of collusion between US President Donald Trump's campaign team and Russia.

The embassy has released a 120-page report, analysing the US allegations of Russia's meddling in the 2016 US presidential election, won by Trump. The embassy's report showed these claims were ill-founded.

© AP Photo / Jon Elswick Democratic Leaders Reject Barr’s Offer to See Less-Redacted Mueller Report

"We call on our American partners to finally disavow these allegations [of Russia's meddling] and join efforts to repair the damage to bilateral relations, for the sake of our peoples and global security", the embassy said in the report.

READ MORE: Trump Goes Golfing Day After Release of Mueller Report

"We hope that the end of the Mueller saga will contribute to further dispelling the smoke and mirrors on this topic. The first step – the disavowal of the 'collusion theory' – was taken. But if all of the categorical allegations heard all this time turned out to be patently false, why not make the next logical move and fact-check the 'Russian meddling' narrative?" the embassy pointed out.