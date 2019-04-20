US Expands War on Terror to All ‘Targeted Violence’ With New Agency - DHS

“I am pleased to announce the establishment of the DHS Office for Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention,” McAleenan stated on Friday. “By expanding the aperture of terrorism prevention to include targeted violence, DHS can help communities better protect themselves against a broader range of current and emerging threats."
READ MORE: US Acting Homeland Security Secretary Joins Border Agents for Midnight Shift
The agency will leverage, coordinate and build upon the broad range of prevention activities that are currently implemented across DHS, including grants, community awareness and law enforcement awareness briefings, threat assessments, information sharing, and reporting of tips and leads, McAleenan said.
All comments
Show new comments (0)