Trump Goes Golfing Day After Release of Mueller Report

President Trump played golf on Friday with conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh, one day after the release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on the Russia investigation.

The White House said Trump played a round with "Limbaugh and a couple friends,” without naming them, at the president’s private golf club in West Palm Beach, the Hill reported on Friday.

Limbaugh has been a defender of Trump during Mueller’s investigation and has encouraged the president to launch a counter-investigation into the origins of the Russia probe, which both men have previously called a “hoax.” He also appeared on stage with Trump during the president’s final midterm campaign rally in Limbaugh’s hometown of Cape Girardeau.

Earlier in the morning, Trump expressed frustration with associates who cooperated with Mueller’s investigation, contending that their notes and first-hand observations “never existed until needed,” while calling the statements in the report “total bullshit & only given to make the other person look good (or me to look bad).”

Sources close to Trump cited by the Hill say the change in tone over the Mueller report, which the president had previously called a “complete and total exoneration,” is rooted in his hatred of the notion that he can be controlled by his own staff.

On Thursday, US Attorney General William Barr said Mueller did not find any evidence that the Trump campaign conspired with Russia to interfere in the 2016 US presidential election. Russia has repeatedly refuted any claims of interference in the US political system, saying the allegations were made up to excuse the election loss of Trump's opponent as well as deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.