Netizens Laugh as Instagram Model Shoots AR-15 Without Sights (VIDEO)

The popular Instagram model posted a video of herself late Thursday night firing away with an AR-15, and captioned the post, “Me when I see the person who’s been commenting hearts under baes pics.”
However, as many users were quick to point out, her rear sight was down while she was looking like she was trying to aim.
The comment section erupted with laughter, noting that learning how to aim is day one stuff when learning how to shoot. “Who’s the instructor..ur stance is all wrong.. ir gonna hurt urself or someone else please be careful,” one Instagram user wrote. “Whatever you were shooting at… it lived,” another commentator pointed out. “She’ll be alright. I don’t think she’s trying to become a professional shooter any time soon,” another comment reads.
To be fair, guns aren’t Klopfer’s forte. The model with 165,000 subscribers is better known for her fitness and lifestyle blogs and photos.
SOCK SLIDER WORKOUT!!! You don’t need a gym for this one, you can do it anywhere! Lol my abs were screaming and I was sweating after this one🙋🏼♀️ __ ✔️Side Lunges ✔️Core Sliders ✔️Mountain Climbers ✔️Reverse Pulse Lunge ✔️Pause Squat Kickback __ Do 10 reps each exercise & do these as a circuit (one right after the other no rests) 🙌🏼Once you complete the full circuit repeat 2 more times! Fueled by @Meltdown.Beverage Follow the Creator: @BangEnergy.Ceo #EnergyDrink #BangEnergy #Workouts
