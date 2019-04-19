US Court Sentences Russian National Martyshev to 6.5 Years For Cybercrimes

Back in 2017, Russian citizen Yuri Martyshev along with Latvian resident Ruslan Bondar was accused by a US grand jury of intentionally causing damage to 10 or more protected computers in a 12-month period.

The US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia sentenced Russian citizen Yuri Martyshev to six-and-a-half years in prison for being engaged in cybercrimes, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courthouse on Friday.

"Seventy-eight months of incarceration", Judge Liam O'Grady said during Martyshev's sentencing hearing.

In March, Martyshev pleaded guilty to conspiring to access computers without authorisation and for computer intrusion with intent to cause damage. According to US prosecutors, the charges are related to Martyshev's involvement with an online hacking software scheme called Scan4you.

Latvian authorities apprehended Martyshev in 2017 and then extradited him to the United States sometime in late June or early July.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly accused the US of "hunting" and detaining Russian nationals abroad.