US Court Sentences Russian National Martyshev to 6.5 Years For Cybercrimes

The US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia sentenced Russian citizen Yuri Martyshev to six-and-a-half years in prison for being engaged in cybercrimes, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courthouse on Friday.
"Seventy-eight months of incarceration", Judge Liam O'Grady said during Martyshev's sentencing hearing.
Latvian authorities apprehended Martyshev in 2017 and then extradited him to the United States sometime in late June or early July.
The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly accused the US of "hunting" and detaining Russian nationals abroad.
