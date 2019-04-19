White House Calls on Americans to ‘Move On’ After Release of Mueller Report

"I hope collectively as a country we can move on because great things can happen under this president", Sanders told ABC News.
The White House spokeswoman noted that the big takeaway from the report is there was not collusion with Russia and that fact should be a cause of every American to celebrate rather than be "sorrowful like we’ve seen over the last 48 hours from the Democrats that are actually sad that the president didn’t work as a foreign agent".
READ MORE: Russian Companies' Foreign Contacts 'Taken to Absurd Level' by Mueller — Kremlin
US Attorney General William Barr, in turn, stated that the report said the investigation did not find any evidence of collusion.
Russia has repeatedly refuted claims of interfering in the US political system, saying the allegations were made up to excuse the election loss of Trump’s opponent as well as to deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.
