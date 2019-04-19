Book Edition of Mueller Report on Alleged Collusion Becomes Amazon Bestseller

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A paper version of US Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on the alleged collusion between Russia and Donald Trump during the 2016 US presidential campaign became one of the bestsellers of the biggest internet store Amazon.

The book called "The Mueller Report: The Final Report of the Special Counsel into Donald Trump, Russia, and Collusion" will be issued on 30 April and will include Attorney General William Barr's letter to the Congress with top-level findings of the Mueller report.

The paper edition of the Mueller report is ranked third in the list of the most popular books sold by the Amazon internet store in spite of the fact that free pdf versions are available online. The price for the book amounts to $9.20.

The Mueller report is going to have several book editions, including those of the Skyhorse publishing house as well as The Washington Post and Simon & Schuster. The latter will also include an analysis of The Washington Post's reporters, who have been covering the issue since the very beginning.

On Thursday, Mueller released the report, which said there was no evidence of any collusion between Russia and Trump or his team during the 2016 US presidential campaign. The report, however, did not exonerate Trump of obstruction charges and concluded that Russia did try to interfere in the US election on his behalf.

Russia has repeatedly denied any accusations of interference in the 2016 US presidential campaign, while Trump stressed it was politically-motivated "witch hunt".