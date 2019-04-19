WATCH Pastor Ask Students to Cut Him With Knife and Kick Him to Show Jesus' Pain

Some of the students who witnessed the bizarre scene, as well as spat on the pastor and tried to cut him with a knife, were as young as 12 years old.

A part-time associate pastor, Jaddeus Dempsey, from Pataskala, Ohio, was filmed during a controversial lesson. The churchman apparently asked students to cut him with a knife, slap him, and spit on him. According to Dempsey, he did this in order to show students the suffering of Jesus Christ before His crucifixion.

The lesson, however, triggered backlash from children and parents who said that it was inappropriate to carry out such a graphic exercise. The Licking County Sheriff's Office and the Impact City Church have both launched an investigation into the incident.

In the meantime, the pastor released an apology on Facebook, saying that his action was inappropriate.

WARNING: The following video may offend sensibilities.