Twitter Roars as Pastor Says Dem Candidate Wants to Turn US Into ‘Homocracy’

Pastor E.W. Jackson dedicated a good portion of his “The Awakening” radio program to railing against Pete Buttigieg’s presidential campaign, saying that men should feel disgusted by seeing Buttigieg, who is gay, kissing his husband and warning that LGBTQ rights activists are trying to turn America into a “homocracy.”

“A big old smack in the mouth between two men. A normal man is disgusted by the idea of two men kissing each other on the mouth. A normal man is disgusted by that. People can try to be politically correct all they want, but a normal man is disgusted by it because it is not what God made us for, it is not the way we are wired, it is not what we are made for,” Jackson declared.

Jackson, a failed Republican candidate for the US Senate, warned that if Buttigieg were to become president, he will use the power of the government to shut down Christian broadcasters and businesses because LGBTQ activists want nothing more than to put Christians in jail and turn America into a “homocracy.”

READ MORE: You Don't Say: Catholic Priest Reportedly Claims LGBT Flag Was Made by Devil

Twitter, however, mostly didn’t support Jackson’s claims, noting that “it’s better to live in a homocracy than in hypocrisy,” while laughing at the idea of “homocracy” and what it could mean.

Better than the #hypocrisy we currently live with. — Jane Purcell (@Freelancemum) April 18, 2019

Why is this man so frightened? Is he questioning his own sexuality? — Joe SH (@joey7421) April 18, 2019

Religious lunatics want things both ways: God created everything just the way it is; but I know God's will is to not allow this to exist, so I'll destroy it.



Whether Christian or Islamist, this stuff is repugnant. — Der Kevin (@kbkorb) April 17, 2019

That sounds like a blast, tbh. pic.twitter.com/OaUtrYIaZq — Erin McPherson (@mcpherserin) April 18, 2019

If that means we finally get those taco trucks on every corner, then up with homocracy! — Bill C. (@only_a_bill) April 18, 2019

Buttigieg, the popular South Bend mayor and Afghanistan vet who was re-elected in 2015 with close to 80 percent of the vote, formally announced that he would be running for president of the United States last Sunday. On Tuesday at a campaign rally in Iowa, he was forced to respond to a protester who heckled him about Sodom and Gomorrah, two cities mentioned in the Christian Bible.

“The good news is the condition of my soul is in the hands of God, but the Iowa caucuses are up to you," Buttigieg said in response to the interruption.

An Emerson poll indicated this week that Buttigieg has been rising in the polls, sitting right behind Senator Bernie Sanders (29%) and former vice president Joe Biden (24%), with around 9%.