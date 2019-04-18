DOJ Publishes Redacted Version of Mueller's Report on Russia Collusion

The release followed a press conference by Attorney General William Barr, who summarised the special counsel investigation by saying that it had found no evidence that anyone linked to the Trump campaign ever conspired with the Russian government during the 2016 election.

The US Department of Justice has released Special Counsel Robert Mueller's "Report On The Investigation Into Russian Interference In the 2016 Presidental Election," publishing the massive 448 page report on the justice.gov website.

Ahead of the release, Attorney General Barr indicated that Mueller did not find any evidence that any US citizen was involved in any conspirational activities with Russian authorities or the Russia-based Internet Research Agency during the 2016 election. Furthermore, Barr said, the report did not find any 'illegally' disseminated hacked emails, or any evidence that Trump tried to obstruct the Russia probe in any way.

Barr said most of the redactions in the report released to Congress and the public on Thursday were related to preventing harm on ongoing legal matters, with none made due to executive privilege (the legal doctrine allowing the president to withhold information from other government branches).

Former FBI chief Robert Mueller began an investigation in to alleged collusion between Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign and the Russian government in May 2017. When he submitted the report to the Attorney General's Office last month, Barr issued a four page summary exonerating the president of collusion charges — with Moscow maintaining there was no collusion all along.

President Trump reacted to Barr's conclusions on Thursday, tweeting a Game of Thrones-style image reading "No collusion. No obstruction. For the haters and the radical left Democrats," and the punchline "Game Over."