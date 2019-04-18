No, Thank You: US Democratic Candidates Reportedly Return Ilhan Omar's Donations

Two US Democratic politicians have recently returned contributions given to their respective campaigns by Rep. Ilhan Omar, the Daily Caller reports.
According to the media outlet, each of the candidates – Rep. Lucy McBath from Georgia’s 6th district and Dan McCready, who is currently vying for North Carolina’s 9th district – rejected a $2,000 donation made by Omar, with McCready reportedly arguing that "there is no place for divisiveness in politics".
NEW: Dan McCready has refunded a $2000 donation from Rep. Ilhan Omar. A spokesperson for McCready tells me Dan believes there is no place for divisiveness in politics and he didn't feel it was appropriate to accept the donation #NC09 #ncpol @wsoctv— Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) 17 апреля 2019 г.
Earlier this week, Politico reported citing a Federal Election Commission report that Omar managed to raise around $832,000, largely from online donors, which effectively “puts her among House Democrats’ top fundraisers in the first quarter”.
Last week, she was also thrust into the spotlight after US President Donald Trump tweeted a video featuring her describing the 9/11 terrorist attacks as “some people did something”, with the congresswoman later complaining that she "experienced an increase in direct threats” on her life as a result.
Ilhan’s statements elicited a mixed reaction among her fellow party members. While US Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez continued to defend her, Democrats in Minnesota, the state she represents, reportedly considered challenging Omar in the 2020 election.
