US Attorney General Barr Says Trump is CLEARED, NO COLLUSION With Russia

Last month, the US Attorney General stated that after 22 months of work, Robert Mueller’s team had concluded that there had been no collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign.

US Attorney General William Barr speaks to reporters as an updated version of the Mueller report is expected to be released later on Thursday, and will be presented to the US Congress.

Earlier on Thursday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the report, saying that the Kremlin isn't following the developments with the prospective publication of the Mueller report in the US, as the document is not an object of Moscow's concern.

According to a summary released by Barr in March, after 22 months of work, Mueller's team concluded that Russia had not interfered in the US election. Russian officials have repeatedly refuted the relevant allegations, saying that the claims sought to excuse the election loss of Trump's opponent Hillary Clinton as well as deflect public attention from real cases of election fraud and corruption.

Follow Our Feed to Find Out More