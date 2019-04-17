FAA Certifies Boeing 737 MAX Software Update - Reports

The FAA's flight standardization board examined the company's software update and found it to be "operationally suitable," Fox Business reported citing a draft report by the aviation authority.
The report pointed out that the FAA's review panel only evaluated the training aspects related to the software fix.
The auto-pilot program, which automatically forces the nose of the plane down to prevent a stall during takeoff, is the suspected caused of two deadly crashes involving the type of aircraft.
READ MORE: Trump Gives Advice on Boeing Re-Branding, Suggests Boeing 737 Max Name Change
Two Boeing 737 MAX aircraft have crashed over the past six months — one in Indonesia in October 2018 and another in Ethiopia in March. In the wake of the latest crash, aviation authorities and carriers around the world have either grounded all 737 MAX series aircraft or closed their airspace to them.
