FAA Certifies Boeing 737 MAX Software Update - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has certified the training aspects of Boeing's software update for its grounded 737 MAX aircraft fleet, media reported on Tuesday.

The FAA's flight standardization board examined the company's software update and found it to be "operationally suitable," Fox Business reported citing a draft report by the aviation authority.

The report pointed out that the FAA's review panel only evaluated the training aspects related to the software fix.

Boeing is working the final software update that will address the problems surrounding the 737 MAX's Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS), the report said.

The auto-pilot program, which automatically forces the nose of the plane down to prevent a stall during takeoff, is the suspected caused of two deadly crashes involving the type of aircraft.

Two Boeing 737 MAX aircraft have crashed over the past six months — one in Indonesia in October 2018 and another in Ethiopia in March. In the wake of the latest crash, aviation authorities and carriers around the world have either grounded all 737 MAX series aircraft or closed their airspace to them.