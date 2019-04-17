Register
04:42 GMT +317 April 2019
    Hilary Clinton

    Three US Senate Committee Chairs Seek Details of Clinton E-Mail Probe From DoJ

    © Sputnik / Eduard Pesov
    US
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Access to a classified annexe in a Department of Justice (DOJ) Inspector General report on the FBI probe of Hillary Clinton’s use of a private server is being sought by three senior lawmakers in the US Senate, Senator Chuck Grassley disclosed in a press release on Tuesday.

    "DOJ initially refused to furnish the information, citing the ongoing special counsel investigation," the release said. "Following the conclusion of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe, Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley and Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson are renewing the request."

    The senators resubmitted a classified request for a Justice Department briefing on the annexe, according to the release.

    Former FBI Director James Comey closed the probe by concluding Clinton had been careless but did not commit any crime — especially concerning laws intended to protect classified information, and the FBI never saw the classified annexe to the Inspector General report, the release said.

    Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, left, accompanied by Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, right, speaks at the 71st annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner, a charity gala organized by the Archdiocese of New York, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016, at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in New York
    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    Clinton Slams Trump's 'Cruelty' to Migrants, Instantly Reminded of Libya Crimes Online
    Nevertheless, the resulting scandal over Clinton's use of a private server while serving as secretary of state arguably cost Clinton the presidency in the 2016 election.

    Shortly after exonerating Clinton, the FBI launched a counterintelligence investigation of the Trump campaign over allegations of collusion with Russia.

    READ MORE: Ex-Clinton Official Buys FB Ads in Bid to Stop Kavanaugh From Teaching — Reports

    The resulting appointment of Muller as special counsel concluded after an investigation lasting nearly two years that no collusion had taken place, according to US Attorney General William Barr.

    Russian officials have repeatedly denied interference in the US political system saying the allegations were made up to excuse the election loss of Donald Trump’s opponent as well as deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.

