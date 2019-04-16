Trump to Allow Cuba Property Confiscation Lawsuits in US Courts - Reports

According to Reuters, citing a senior administration official, this measure is part of the Trump administration's policy of curtailing the course of predecessor Barack Obama's rapprochement with Cuba.

The United States is poised to announce new punitive measures against Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, Reuters reported, citing a source in the administration. The source explained that what concerns Cuba is that these measures, in particular, will allow lawsuits against foreign companies that have benefited from Cuba's seizure of American companies after the 1959 revolution.

The move is set to be introduced under the 1996 Helms-Burton Act, which gave Washington the right to sue companies profiting from properties that Cuba confiscated. However, every US president since Bill Clinton has postponed the key clause because of fears it could hinder relations with Cuba and alienate America's allies.

Thus, the foreseen move indicates a significant shift in US policy towards Cuba, especially after former US President Barack Obama's efforts to normalise relations with Havana after more than 50 years of non-engagement. Both sides have reopened embassies in their respective capitals and have signed dozens of cooperation agreements.

