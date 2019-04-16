Americans Applying for UK Visas Turned Down Over ‘Technical Issue'

"Alert for UK visa customers: Biometric enrolment services provided by US Dept. of Homeland Security Application Support Centers are temporarily suspended due to a technical issue. Work is ongoing to restore service as soon as possible. Follow link in thread for info & updates," the British Embassy in Washington DC tweeted.
The British government allegedly missed a payment to the Department of Homeland Security, causing a halt in services.
With 10 VFS Premium Application Centres across the US, American citizens are encouraged to find the closest office to them in order to submit a work, study or settlement visa application.
"We are working on setting this in place as soon as possible — please monitor this page for updates on restoration of ASC services. We apologise for the inconvenience caused," UK Visas & Immigration said.
