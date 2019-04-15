Ilhan Omar Says She Faces Increase in Death Threats After Trump's Tweet on 9/11

Rep. Ilhan Omar has said she has received an increase in death threats after US President Donald Trump posted a tweet reading "We will never forget!", accompanied by video footage of 9/11 and the congresswoman's remark.
"Since the President's tweet Friday evening, I have experienced an increase in direct threats on my life — many directly referencing or replying to the President's video," Omar said in a statement.
Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi said that she had spoken with the House's sergeant-at-arms to confirm that Capitol Police conduct a security assessment for Ilhan Omar and her family.
Omar made a scandalous statement about the 9/11 terrorist act during her speech at a meeting with human rights organisations, which took place in late March.
