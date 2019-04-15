Trump Re-Election Campaign Gains Over $30Mln in First Quarter of 2019 – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The campaign for the re-election of US President Donald Trump in 2020 has raised more than $30 million in the first three months of 2019, media reported on Monday citing his campaign.

Thus, Trump’s campaign has managed to amass as much funds as his rivals from the Democratic Party – Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris – raised combined over the same period, the New York Times newspaper reported.

The campaign has launched fund-raising earlier than Trump’s predecessors and has already set up headquarters in Northern Virginia, according to the newspaper. The average contribution stood at some $34, while the campaign aims to raise a total of $1 billion.

Over 10 Democratic politicians have already announced intention to run in the 2020 presidential election, including senators Sanders, Harris, Cory Booker, Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren.

A newly published poll revealed Tuesday that US Democratic voters are confident that either former Vice President Joe Biden or Senator Bernie Sanders could defeat Trump in the 2020 presidential election. Seventy-five percent of Democratic respondents said that Biden has "strong" or "some" chance of defeating Trump, while 64 percent said the same of Sanders, according to the Hill-HarrisX poll.

The survey found that none of the other potential or declared Democratic candidates were rated by more than 50 percent of respondents as having at least some chance of beating Trump in the upcoming election.

The presidential election is slated for 3 November 2020. Trump will be also seeking re-election for a second term.