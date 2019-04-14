WATCH Devastation Wrought by Deadly Tornado in Texas

In the meantime, meteorologists warn that possible severe storms with a risk of tornadoes may soon move to Alabama and middle Tennessee.

A tornado that struck Franklin, Texas, on Saturday, led to the death of two children, also injuring at least dozen people and causing damage in the eastern part of the state.

The fatal incident occurred in Angelina County. The children were in a car with their parents, when a massive tree fell on their vehicle due to strong winds, killing both minors on the spot.

According to officials, about 4,000 in Franklin have been left without power as a result of the storm.

prayers for the people in Alto Texas tornado touchdown pic.twitter.com/fl1LPskCV4 — john greer (@johngreer31) 13 апреля 2019 г.

People from the affected area have shared numerous photos and videos, depicting the outcome of the natural disaster.