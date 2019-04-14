WATCH Devastation Wrought by Deadly Tornado in Texas

A tornado that struck Franklin, Texas, on Saturday, led to the death of two children, also injuring at least dozen people and causing damage in the eastern part of the state.
The fatal incident occurred in Angelina County. The children were in a car with their parents, when a massive tree fell on their vehicle due to strong winds, killing both minors on the spot.
@BBCWorld @japantimes @cnnbrk Cat survives Franklin, Texas tornado, comes home to find owners.. pic.twitter.com/1yMjgodFbN— Ventana Media Group (@VMGSA) 14 апреля 2019 г.
According to officials, about 4,000 in Franklin have been left without power as a result of the storm.
prayers for the people in Alto Texas tornado touchdown pic.twitter.com/fl1LPskCV4— john greer (@johngreer31) 13 апреля 2019 г.
People from the affected area have shared numerous photos and videos, depicting the outcome of the natural disaster.
Wow! Casey Schiller was able to get a great look at the Mumford, Texas tornado from earlier today. Wonderful video and a wild day of weather. #txwx pic.twitter.com/GZQBuJID73— Vortex Crew (@VortexChasing) 14 апреля 2019 г.
