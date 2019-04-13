Ex-Clinton Official Pays FB Ads in Bid to Boot Kavanaugh From Teaching - Reports

The reports coincided with the Supreme Court justice being invited to teach undergraduates from George Mason University’s Antonin Scalia Law School during a series of lectures on the specifics of the US Constitution in the United Kingdom as an honoured visiting professor, with no places for the course left.

Hillary Clinton’s former Press Secretary Brian Fallon, who worked for her during her 2016 presidential campaign, is throwing his weight behind a move to sack Brett Kavanaugh from teaching at George Mason University.

As soon as the George Mason student group “Mason for Survivors” launched a petition to remove Kavanaugh from his university role, Fallon, who is currently the executive director of the liberal advocacy group “Demand Justice”, started to pay for Facebook ads to target anyone who is assumed to have ties to George Mason University, The Huffington Post reported.

According to the edition, the said ads were used for two purposes: to push viewers to sign a petition to boot Kavanaugh as well as to push members of Congress to investigate his alleged sexual abuses.

“Brett Kavanaugh’s performance during his testimony in front of the Senate was a disgrace. His blatant partisan attacks and hostile behaviour towards senators calls into question his ability to serve as a fair and impartial judge. His conduct undermines the legitimacy of his decisions and the entire Supreme Court”, read the ad on Facebook on Friday.

“We’re calling on Congress to open an investigation into Kavanaugh right now”, it concluded, while Fallon justified the students’ attempt in a news release claiming that the allegations that were raised against Kavanaugh during his Supreme Court justice hearing back in October and November had credibility.

Meanwhile, Kavanaugh is set to teach students of the university’s Antonin Scalia Law School next summer in the United Kingdom as a distinguished visiting professor, with the class reportedly completely packed due to overwhelming interest.

Kavanaugh’s confirmation in his senior Supreme Court role in October was complicated by several allegations of sexual misconduct, including by California psychology Professor Christine Blasey Ford referring to alleged abuse during their college years. Kavanaugh unequivocally denied all the claims and accusations. Another accuser, who came forward amid the hearing known under the alias Jane Doe, later confessed to inventing her whole abuse story.