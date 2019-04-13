WATCH Fire Breaks Out During First Night of Coachella Festival

Riverside County Fire Department has received information about the incident at 2:06 a.m. local time. As the authorities reported, four vehicles were dispatched to the scene. The cause of the fire is not immediately clear.
Coachella, an annual arts and music festival, started in Indio, California on Friday with Childish Gambino as the headliner. The line-up of the event is pretty impressive: thus, Ariana Grande and Tame Impala will be the headliners over the weekend, with Khalid, Janelle Monáe, Kacey Musgraves, Blackpink, Bad Bunny, and Idris Elba among the participants.
WHAT IS GOING ON!!! THERE IS A HUGE FIRE AT THE COACHELLA MOBILE SHOWERS!!! #Coachella #Coachella2019 #FyreFestival pic.twitter.com/d0DrI4TJym— Owen (@Odaddy24) April 13, 2019
