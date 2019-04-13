Trump Blames Dems for Fuelling NYC Exodus as They OK Tuition Aid for Illegals

New York Democrats have killed a bill proposing tuition assistance for children of fallen veterans, green-lighting college funding for illegal migrants instead.

US President Donald Trump has called out New York State Democrats for quashing a bill that would have added hundreds of thousands of dollars in college tuition aid to members of Gold Star families – the relatives of deceased or severely disabled Iraq War veterans.

Instead, Empire State Dems have allocated $27 million in tuition assistance for the children of undocumented immigrants, which, as Trump claimed in one of his ballistic tweets, is the reason for New York’s exodus.

In New York State, Democrats blocked a Bill expanding College Tuition for Gold Star families after approving aid for illegal immigrants. No wonder so many people are leaving N.Y. Very Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 13 апреля 2019 г.

Trump’s outrage was largely supported on social media, with people being baffled over the fact that the Dems seemingly put the well-being of illegal aliens first:

This proves Democrats are disgracefully anti-American. — CC (@ChatByCC) 13 апреля 2019 г.

We should build a wall around New York and California — Maxine Costello (@Mjmc10Maxine) 13 апреля 2019 г.

Unacceptable. A country that doesn’t take care of its heroes has no business asking God 4 blessings. #veterans deserve our best care and support. — Ellie Brown 🦅🇺🇸#GrandmasUnite (@Real_EllieBrown) 13 апреля 2019 г.

Why do Democrats hate Americans? So sad! — Ali Alexander (@ali) 13 апреля 2019 г.

Democrats chose illegals over Americans — BibleBeltMomma ⭐️🇺🇸⭐️ (@BibleBeltDarlin) 13 апреля 2019 г.

NY's budget alloted $27 mil in tuition assistance for illegals while not expanding only $2.7 for gold star families. That's the truth. Illegals get 10x more assistance than veteran families in NY — Andrew M (@AndrewM15234485) 13 апреля 2019 г.

This is disgraceful. People who are breaking the law should not be provided more advantages than children whose parents have died defending our country. Democrats have their priorities incredibly skewed. https://t.co/zokZelaPlY — Tommy Hicks (@TommyHicksGOP) 12 апреля 2019 г.

On Friday, Trump also slammed Democrats for their unwillingness to “change our very dangerous immigration laws” and said that he was considering placing illegal immigrants in sanctuary cities.

© REUTERS / Jose Luis Gonzalez Trump Says Considering Placing Illegal Immigrants in 'Sanctuary Cities Only'

The GOP bill was rejected in the Democratic-controlled Committee on Higher Education on Tuesday in a 15-11 vote, with chair Deborah Glick (D-Manhattan) claiming that the state couldn’t spare several hundred thousand more after passing a $175 billion budget.

The existing law provides $2.7 million in scholarships to 145 children and dependents of soldiers killed or badly injured in combat areas. The amended bill would exclude “combat areas” and include any official duty.

The New York Post cited bill sponsor Assemblyman Stephen Hawley (R-Batavia) as saying that “at least five” Democrats came up to him after the vote, saying they “need to get this taken care of” by signing their names as co-sponsors and getting the bill passed.

“This bill I’ve had for a number of years, and if this is a priority for the Democratic majority, shame on them. I would think college tuition for the kids of those who make the ultimate sacrifice would be a no brainer”, he said.

In March, Trump declared a national emergency and requested $32.5 billion in funds for border security for the 2020 fiscal year, including $8.6 billion for building a border wall. Trump has consistently stressed that the wall is indispensable to prevent all sorts of criminals from crossing into the United States.

The Congress, in turn, has opposed the decision, even trying to override US President Donald Trump's veto of legislation aimed at terminating his declaration of a national emergency, which passed with bipartisan support in both the Senate and House of Representatives.

POTUS has also threatened to impose tariffs on Mexican cars imported to the United States if Mexico does not stem the flow of US-bound illegal migrants crossing through its territory, and warned he may close the southern border altogether.