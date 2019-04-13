‘Never Forget’: Trump Weighs in on Rep. Ilhan Omar’s 9/11 Remarks

US President Donald Trump joined Friday the widespread criticism of Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar over her "some people did something remark."

The President posted a tweet reading "We will never forget!" (in all uppercase), accompanied with a video montage of Omar's remark, intertwined with footage of Al-Qaeda-hijacked planes ramming into the World Trade Center twin skyscrapers.

© AFP 2019 / SAUL LOEB Twitter Thrashes AOC for Defending Ilhan Omar Over Controversial 9/11 Remarks

​The footage has recently somewhat fell out of use in the US, Huffington Post report notes, pointing to a research that says watching it can cause elevated stress level even in people who were nowhere near the Ground Zero.

Two footage clips of Representative Omar giving her private speech to Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) have been leaked in March and April, sparking a massive wave of criticism in the US.

"CAIR was founded after 9/11 because they recognized that some people did something, and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties," Omar can be heard saying in one video, despite the fact that CAIR was founded in 1994.

In the other excerpt, she can be heard calling on US Muslims to "raise hell" and "make people uncomfortable" over what she perceives as second-class treatment of Muslim population in America.

Somalia-born Ilhan Omar is one of two Muslim lawmakers in US congress. Earlier this year, she gained notoriety after she repeatedly suggested Jewish organizations bribed US lawmakers for their support of Israel — a notion that was widely perceived as anti-Semitic.