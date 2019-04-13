Register
04:28 GMT +313 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A nuclear warhead on a cart in a tunnel of the nuclear arsenal loading area at the Balaklava Naval Museum

    US Democratic Senators Urge Trump to Extend Nuclear Treaty with Russia

    © Sputnik / Mihail Mokrushin
    US
    Get short URL
    1010

    The New START pact that limits the US and Russian nuclear arsenals to 1,550 warheads each is set to expire in 2021.

    Twenty-four Democratic US Senators wrote a letter to US President Donald Trump on Friday, urging him to extend the nuclear arms treaty with Russia, which will expire in two years, The Hill reports.

    "We write to urge your administration to extend the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) with Russia for another five years in order to ensure that the United States can continue to enjoy the treaty's clear national security benefits over this period," the Democrats wrote.

    "We are very concerned that so far, the United States has made no visible or concrete effort to extend its life," they added. "Failure to extend New START risks unraveling a broader arms control regime that has helped uphold stable deterrence and curb a costly, destabilizing arms race for nearly half a century."

    New START, negotiated during the Obama administration, limits the number of nuclear warheads the superpowers can deploy to 1,550 each, plus a set of other provisions. The treaty is set to expire in 2021, but it can be extended for another five years, should the sides choose.

    A destroyer of the South China Sea Fleet of the Chinese Navy fires a missile during a training exercise.
    © AP Photo / Zha Chunming
    INF Collapse, Rise of China Diminish New START Treaty Extension Chances - Profs
    The Democrats' concern stems from Trump's abrupt abolishment of another arms control pact, the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, in 2018. The US accused Russia of violating the treaty and ditched it unilaterally. Russia, which repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, also withdrew from the treaty in response to Trump's decision. Russia has repeatedly accused the US of violating the INF themselves, pointing to the deployment of Mk 41 missile launchers in Europe.

    However, with regard to New START, the US administration maintains that Russia is complying with the treaty.

    Still, back in 2017, Trump called New START a "one-sided deal," and a "just another bad deal" made by former US President Barack Obama.

    In their letter, the senators argued that maintaining New START allows the US to have an insight into Russian nuclear capabilities through the treaty's verification regime — a point brought up by Strategic Command Chief Gen. John Hyten.

    US Air Force B-52 bomber, file photo.
    © AFP 2019 / Paul CROCK
    Analysts: Failure to Renew 2010 START Treaty Could Trigger Global Nuke Arms Race
    They added that extending the treaty will win the US more time to negotiate a new deal that will encompass emerging arms technologies as well.

    "Since 1972, Republican and Democratic administrations alike have pursued such measures as a complement to maintaining a robust nuclear deterrent. We urge you to sustain this bipartisan policy and advance US security by extending New START for an additional five years," the lawmakers wrote.

    In March this year, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said Moscow does not want New START to suffer the same fate as the INF and the Iran nuclear deal, but said that a fully-fledged dialogue between the Kremlin and Washington is needed before the treaty can be extended. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov accused Washington in February of dragging out time by refusing to engage in genuine dialogue on New START so that Moscow and Washington would fail to extend the accord before its expiration date.

    Related:

    Moscow Does Not Want New START Treaty to Have JCPOA's Fate - Russian Envoy
    Trump Administration Interested in Extending New START Treaty - Undersecretary
    'As Soon as New START Expires, US Could Return to All Arsenal' - Source
    US May Be Dragging Out Time Until New START Treaty Expires - Moscow
    Russia to Try to Organise Consultations With US on New START Treaty - Lavrov
    Iraqi Parliament May Start New Session With Debating Bill on US Troop Pullout
    Russia Suspends INF Deal With US, Putin Directs Ministers Not to Start New Talks
    Tags:
    nuclear weapons, letter, extension, Strategic Nuclear Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Yuri Gagarin: A Look Back at the First Man in Space
    Yuri Gagarin: A Look Back at the First Man in Space
    Assange Arrest: The Aftermath
    Assange Arrest: The Aftermath
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse