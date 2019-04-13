Some 27 Possible Graves Discovered at Former Reform School in Florida - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - More than two dozen potential unmarked graves have been discovered at the shuttered Florida School for Boys in the city of Marianna, media reported on Friday referring to a letter sent by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to the Jackson County authorities.

In March, during a pollution clean-up at the former Arthur Dozier School for Boys, a reform facility that has been shut down in 2011, a subcontractor unearthed 27 "anomalies" that might be unmarked graves, the New York Times reported.

READ MORE: Another Mass Shooting / School Massacre — Is There a Solution to Violence?

University of South Florida researches have previously documented 55 graves and remains of 51 former students on the school premises.

DeSantis has directed Florida state authorities to work with the county officials on the recent findings and determine whether the so-called anomalies are unmarked graves.

The Arthur Dozier School for Boys, the largest juvenile institution in the United States, was operating from 1900 to 2011.

Following allegations of abuse, rapes, torture and murder of students — confirmed by the state authorities and the US Department of Justice — the school was permanently closed.

READ MORE: US Christian School Lambasted for Ignoring ‘Racist’ Bullying