Russia Finance Minister Says Artificial Crisis Risk Factors Should Be Addressed

"Risks of a future global recession are very high. That is why we in Russia should counter it against all the odds … [We should] launch national projects as soon as possible and introduce measures to liberalize our economy, … abandon legislation that hampers development of businesses", Siluanov told reporters after the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Washington on Friday.

"[International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine] Lagarde and other speakers said they believed there will be a recovery in the second half [of 2019]. I think nobody believes this. Everyone just says this in order to create an image that it is all temporary and everything will normalize later", Siluanov pointed out.

