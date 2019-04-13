The indictment does not include espionage charges, despite the authorities continuing to treat her case as a national-security matter, sources familiar with an ongoing counterintelligence investigation told the Miami Herald.
Zhang possessed Chinese passports and a flash drive containing malware when arrested late last month, and police found a signal locator capable of detecting hidden cameras, other electronic devices and thousands of dollars in cash in her hotel room, federal prosecutors said earlier.
Zhang, 33, could face up to five years in prison for lying to a US federal officer, one year for entering restricted grounds and as much as $350,000 in fines, according to court documents cited by the report.
White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders has said Alles would step down and be replaced by James Murray, a career member of the Secret Service. The Secret Service falls within DHS control.
Trump purchased the Mar-a-Lago property in 1985. It has since been dubbed the Southern White House.
