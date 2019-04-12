Man Tries to Set Himself on Fire Outside White House (VIDEO, PHOTO)

"A male subject operating an electronic wheelchair-type scooter lit his outer jacket on fire while sitting along Pennsylvania Ave,outside the North Fence Line," the Secret Service tweeted Friday. "Uniformed Division Officers immediately responded, extinguished the fire and rendered first aid."
Secret Service agents were seen carrying the man through Lafayette Park north of the White House in Washington, DC.
The Secret Service has apprehended a man who tried to set himself on fire outside the White House.
The man is reported not to have life-threatening injuries. Secret Service said he has been transported to a local hospital.

Secret Service says man lit his outer jacket on fire outside the #WhiteHouse grounds & has been hospitalized with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries
