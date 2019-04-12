Netizens Jeer at Clinton Saying 'Game of Thrones' Best Depicts Life in Politics

She earlier referenced the hit HBO production in her post-election memoir “What Happened”, claiming that the treatment of Cersei Lannister resembles her at the hands of Trump supporters.

Hillary Clinton said on Thursday that “Game of Thrones” is the television show that most accurately reflects her life in politics, responding to a question at a New York event to pick which small screen depiction gives the best possible idea of what life in Washington is like.

“May I ask you — this is a question I get a lot because I lived a life in politics, nothing like yours — which is closer to reality of life in politics, which TV show? 'The West Wing' or 'Veep?'” moderator Paul Begala asked.

Clinton quipped in response, saying: “Oh, probably ‘Game of Thrones’”, adding, however, that it is so “at least in her experience”, triggering a variety of responses on the Internet.

“What about the House of Cards?” one wrote picking up on another hit series depicting US political life and earning the support of other Twitterians:

Hillary = House of Cards

Trump = VEEP

Andrew Yang = Star Trek — AnApeInKhakis (@AnApeInKhakis) 12 апреля 2019 г.

Another suggested that Clinton’s appearance in the news brings back some unpleasant memories:

Hillary, please go away. You remind us of Trump's 2016 victory. — ⓡⓐ🇨🇦 (@easlreh) 12 апреля 2019 г.

Memes and gif images also surely arrived in huge numbers:

Others tried to come up with roles appropriate for Trump in this regard, with one mentioning Joffrey I Baratheon, the second Baratheon king to sit on the Iron Throne:

OMG I never thought about it, but Trump is Joffrey! — Gern Blanston, MD (@kindlysir) 12 апреля 2019 г.

Another netizen tried to sum up on what united Clinton and the series:

Incest?

Full Nudity?

Dragons?

The only thing similar between them is lying and blow jobs — Noah (@ThyNameIsNoah) 12 апреля 2019 г.

Meanwhile, there were those who picked up on Clinton’s campaign failures back in 2016:

How would she know she’s never been president lol — John Petersen (@johnpetersen66) 12 апреля 2019 г.

The former presidential candidate has made references to the wildly popular TV series in the past, drawing parallels between herself and the firm and ruthless character of Cersei Lannister.

In her post-election memoir “What Happened”, Hillary likened Trump’s supporters’ attitude towards her to the treatment that the mighty queen received. “Crowds at Trump rallies called for my imprisonment more times than I can count”, she writes. “They shouted, ‘Guilty! Guilty!’ like the religious zealots in ‘Game of Thrones’ chanting ‘Shame! Shame!’ while Cersei Lannister walked back to the Red Keep”, the former secretary of state wrote.

President Trump, Clinton’s Republican rival in the 2016 presidential race, earlier clashed with HBO, which produced “The Game of Thrones” after he used a series-styled meme to praise his sanctions last year. He unveiled a similar poster inspired by the book-turned-show during a January Cabinet meeting, prompting the network, which is releasing the final season of the hit production on Sunday, to call him out for “misappropriating” the trademark for politics.