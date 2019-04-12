Trump Says Considering Placing Illegal Immigrants in 'Sanctuary Cities Only'

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump tweeted that even the Democrats were saying that the US southern border was "a crisis and a national emergency."

Trump turned to Twitter once again on Friday to say that he was considering placing illegal immigrants in sanctuary cities only as, according to the US president, the Democrats were unwilling to change the US "very dangerous immigration law."

Even the Democrats now say that our Southern Border is a Crisis and a National Emergency. Hopefully, we will not be getting any more BAD (outrageous) court decisions! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 12 апреля 2019 г.

Earlier on Friday, acting Secretary of Defence Patrick Shanahan told reporters that the Defence Department had not received a request for the US military to provide more support on the United States' border with Mexico, but he does anticipate such a role.

In March, US President Donald Trump declared a national emergency and requested $32.5 billion in funds for border security in the fiscal year 2020, including $8.6 billion for building a border wall. Trump insisted that the wall is needed to prevent criminals and terrorists from crossing into the United States.

Most recently, Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on Mexican cars imported to the United States if Mexico does not deter the mass US-bound illegal migrants crossing through its territory, and has also threatened to close the southern border.