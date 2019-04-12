Twitter Toxic as Trump Knocks ‘Fake News’ Page Choice for Ex Obama Lawyer Story

Greg Craig was indicted on Thursday for making false claims and withholding information in a federal foreign lobbying inquiry, which coincided in time with Special Counsel Mueller’s report.

POTUS Donald Trump has called out a newspaper over the page it picked to place a story about the indictment of a lawyer who served in Barack Obama’s administration.

President Obama’s top White House lawyer, Gregory B. Craig, was indicted yesterday on very serious charges. This is a really big story, but the Fake News New York Times didn’t even put it on page one, rather page 16. @washingtonpost not much better, “tiny” page one. Corrupt News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 12 апреля 2019 г.

"President Obama’s top White House lawyer, Gregory B. Craig, was indicted yesterday on very serious charges", Mr Trump tweeted, going on to dub the story “really big” and knock “the Fake News New York Times” over not putting it on the front page, but “rather page 16”.

“@washingtonpost not much better, ‘tiny’ page one. Corrupt News!" he exclaimed.

The tweet triggered a storm of reactions online, with a number of netizens bringing up cases involving Trump’s former associates:

Your National Security Advisor, Adviser, Campaign Manager, personal Lawyer, Deputy campaign manager and others were ALL indicted on SERIOUS charges….



What's your point? — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) 12 апреля 2019 г.

Have you been damaged in the head? Virtually your entire campaign team has been indicted, convicted and have/are serving time in jail.



Btw — Craig’s indictment WAS all over the media (includes paper) but… you don’t read….. awkward. — My Info (@jaesalmon) 12 апреля 2019 г.

…while some people drew attention to charges brought against Craig for work he did long after he left Obama’s administration:

You do realize that these charges against Craig stem from work he did in 2012, 2 years after he left Obama's White House, right? — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) 12 апреля 2019 г.

“President Obama’s top WH Counsel was indicted yesterday for work he with MY campaign manager two years after he left the White House”



Fixed it for you. — Angry Staffer (@AngrierWHStaff) 12 апреля 2019 г.

You’re a total moron. It was after he worked for Obama — and was involved with your guy Manafort! When are the lies going to stop. He broke the law and deserves what he gets — same goes for you crook! — Irene Cowley 🍷🍷 (@robbiejosh12) 12 апреля 2019 г.

Another suggested that Trump needs to stick to something what would distract from the Mueller report, which is due to be soon released:

Ed, Trump never pays attention to the FACTS. He just needs a story to distract from the Mueller report being released next week.



You can tell he's nervous. — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) 12 апреля 2019 г.

Another drew a parallel with the incumbent president:

So you're telling me it's big news when people close to the president are indicted for crimes committed years after they were close to the president? Imagine how big the news is when they're indicted for crimes they commit when they're working for the president! — Ron Dufresne (@RonDufresne) 12 апреля 2019 г.

…whereas there were those who underscored his work ties with Donald Trump’s convicted election campaign adviser Paul Manafort:

They all covered it. He was indicted for his dealings with YOUR felonious campaign manager, you demented dolt. Resign. — Lesley Abravanel (@lesleyabravanel) 12 апреля 2019 г.

I mean…..this was for him working for Paul Manafort though. You sure you want to draw attention to this? — (((Jason Rector))) (@jasonrector) 12 апреля 2019 г.

The usual hilarious comments on Trump’s intellectual abilities also arrived:

I'm just surprised he can count to 16. — M.O.D.R.U.M.P.F. (@brian_kautz) 12 апреля 2019 г.

Makes me feel most unfortunate that we have an unfit incompetent narcissist degrading ethical values of this great nation.



GOP: thinks it's cool to send your son over to talk with a Russian for some campaign dirt to influence an election?



GOP: Dump Trump. Flush the toilet. pic.twitter.com/54ttFBw397 — Concerned Citizen (@Concern25695269) 12 апреля 2019 г.

Read? 😂 The Donald? — Ouzodaki (@ouzodaki) 12 апреля 2019 г.

Greg Craig was indicted on Thursday for making false statements and concealing information in a federal foreign lobbying investigation. He was earlier charged on two counts for wilfully concealing material facts from the Justice Department about work he had performed for the Ukrainian government.

The 74-year-old former White House Counsel lambasted the “unprecedented and unjustified” prosecution, which coincided with Robert Mueller's inquiry into alleged links between Trump officials and Russia, and expressed confidence that a judge and jury would agree.