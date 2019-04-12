US Declassifies Some 11,000 Pages of Documents on Argentina Dirty War - Pentagon

“Multiple DOD Component staffs searched thousands of documents and millions of pages for relevant records resulting in over 850 responsive records totaling close to 11,000 pages,” the release said. “Overall DOD declassified 3,360 pages in full and partially declassified 7,142 pages.”
Friday’s release represents the final stage of an effort by the US government, which involved the National Archives and four Presidential Libraries (Ford, Carter, Reagan and George HW Bush).
The project was initiated at the request of the Argentine government, according to the National Archives.
