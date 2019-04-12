US to Discuss Sudan Crisis With Govt Officials, Stakeholders - State Department

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US government in the coming days will discuss the Sudan crisis with the country's government officials and stakeholders, Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a press release.

“The US government in the coming days will discuss the situation with government officials and a range of Sudanese stakeholders to encourage a democratic transition”, the release said.

Earlier on Thursday, Sudanese Defense Minister Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibn Auf announced that President Omar Bashir was detained ns a military council has been established to govern the country for two years.

Also on Thursday, the US State Department said it suspended upcoming "phase two" talks with Sudan after Bashir was detained. The bilateral talks were launched by the Obama administration in an effort to move toward lifting a 20-year-old trade embargo against Sudan for its help in fighting the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) and showing progress in its human rights record.

Sudan has seen months of protests that erupted in the country in December. The rallies were initially caused by the rise in prices for bread and other consumer goods that greatly increased the vulnerability of Sudanese citizens. The protests then took on a new dimension as Sudanese citizens started calling for the resignation of Bashir, who has been in power for nearly 30 years.

