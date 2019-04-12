Register
05:40 GMT +312 April 2019
    President Donald Trump talks to media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, for the short trip to Andrews Air Force Base en route to Havelock, N.C.

    ‘I Know Nothing’: Trump Distances Himself from WikiLeaks After Assange Arrest

    US
    Donald Trump mentioned WikiLeaks publication of Hillary Clinton’s emails repeatedly during his 2016 presidential campaign.

    US President Trump attempted to distance himself from WikiLeaks controversy following the arrest of its founder Julian Assange in the UK.

    "I know nothing about WikiLeaks. It's not my thing," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office when asked if he still loves the organization.

    ​While he admitted he has "been seeing what's happened with Assange," he still insisted that US's position towards WikiLeaks founder will be determined by Attorney General William Barr.

    There are fears that UK may extradite Assange to US where he will be tried and imprisoned on charges of computer hacking, according to The Hill report, even though London issued a written reassurance to Ecuador it will not extradite Assange to a country where he may face a death penalty.

    ​Many media outlets and social media users immediately called out President Trump on contradicting himself, considering he referred to WikiLeaks extensively during his presidential campaign. The website published leaked emails of his rival Hillary Clinton which Trump has taken advantage of on numerous occasions during the presidential race.

    "I love WikiLeaks," Trump said at an October 2016 rally in Pennsylvania.

    "Getting off the plane, they were just announcing new WikiLeaks, and I wanted to stay there, but I didn't want to keep you waiting," he said later in in November. "Boy, I love reading those WikiLeaks."

    This April 13, 2016 file photo shows the seal of the Central Intelligence Agency at CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia.
    © AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
    Assange Likely to Face Espionage Charges Back in US - Former CIA Officer
    NBC News counted that Trump mentioned WikiLeaks 145 times in October alone. The Daily Beast tweeted a montage of Trump's numerous WikiLeaks mentions made throughout his campaign.

    Julian Assange had been staying in Ecuadorean embassy for seven years, unable to leave the building, until his political asylum has been recalled by Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno earlier this week. He has been arrested by the UK police on embassy premises and forcefully dragged out of the building. Soon after his arrest, US Justice Department unsealed an indictment accusing Assange of conspiring with former US intelligence analyst Chelsea (then Bradley) Manning to break a computer password in order to access classified government materials, The Hill report says.

