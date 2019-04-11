Register
    Rep.-elect Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., joins House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi of California and newly-elected members at a news conference to discuss their priorities when they assume the majority in the 116th Congress in January, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018

    Ilhan Omar Complains About Death Threats Over 9/11 Remarks

    © AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
    The Minnesota Muslim lawmaker is facing backlash for her vague description of the September 11th terror attacks.

    Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) has complained about a wave of criticism over her March comment in which she described the 9/11 attack as "some people did something," calling the criticism "incitement" on the grounds that she has received death threats, the New York Post reported Thursday.

    The newspaper's Thursday paper issue was published with the headline "Here's Your Something," alongside a photo of a World Trade Center tower after it had been hit by an Al-Qaeda-hijacked airplane.

    The subheadline reads, "2,977 people dead by terrorism."

    In a featured article signed by the Post's editorial board, the newspaper grills the Somalia-born lawmaker for failing to acknowledge that 9/11 was a terror attack perpetrated by Islamic terrorists who claimed to act in the name of Islam.

    ​"No group should be blamed for the deeds of a few of its members. But defeating terrorism requires facing the facts of who's behind it and why," the article says, describing the hijackers as "terrorists [who] acted in the name of Islam — as self-described ‘jihadists' in a war against America, Israel and the West."

    "To call them merely ‘some people' is to deny a cancer festering in the world Muslim community," the op-ed reads.

    Muslims gesture as one holds a Quran, during a protest against the publication by a Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten of caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad, outside the City Hall, in Copenhagen, Denmark (File)
    © AP Photo / John McConnico
    Western Muslims More Extremism-Prone Than Migrant – Swedish Study
    The New York Post expresses its surprise at Omar's indignation over the alleged death threats she received, mulling whether the lawmaker would be similarly outraged if someone denigrated those threats as "some words from someone."

    In her notorious private speech to Council on American-Islamic Relation (CAIR), Omar insisted that Americans treat US Muslims as "second-class citizens," saying that "many people expect our community to feel like it needs to hide every time something happens."

    By "something happens," again, Omar referred to Islamic terror attacks.

    During her speech, Omar called on US Muslims to "make people uncomfortable" and "raise hell" in protest, prompting some to accuse her of inciting terror attacks in the US.

    death threats, op-ed, criticism, 9/11, The New York Post, Ilhan Omar, United States
    Multimedia

