DoJ: Ex-Obama Counsel Indicted for Lying About Activities on Behalf of Ukraine

The US Attorney's Office in Washington has said in a statement that Obama administration White House counsel Greg Craig, 74, is charged in a two-count indictment. He's accused of wilfully hiding material facts from the Justice Department.

Craig is a renowned Washington attorney and was the first White House counsel of former President Barack Obama. In private practice, his list of clients has included former North Carolina Sen. John Edwards and James Cartwright, a former vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who was charged in a leaks investigation.

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, Craig's former firm, reportedly paid $4.6 million in January and agreed to register as a lobbyist for a foreign government after recognising that it should have done so earlier for work it did with Paul Manafort to benefit Ukraine.

In March, Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort was sentenced to almost four years in jail in the US state of Virginia over bank and tax fraud related to his work in Ukraine.