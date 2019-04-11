US' Acting ICE Director Ron Vitiello to Resign on Friday - Reports

An ICE spokesperson has confirmed that Vitiello will be leaving his post on Friday, NBC news reported.
Last week, US President Donald Trump said in a letter to the Senate that he was withdrawing his nomination for Vitiello to become the agency's permanent director. Trump did not disclose his reason for pulling the nomination.
READ MORE: DoD: US Army Engineers Issue $789Mln Contract for Mexico Border Wall Replacement
The US president was reportedly dissatisfied with outgoing Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen supporting the candidacy of Vitiello, who has led the agency since June. Nielsen herself resigned on Sunday reportedly due to being at odds with Trump regarding border security issues.
An estimated 103,000 migrants were apprehended on the southern border for illegal entry into the United States for the month of March, according US Customs and Border Protection statistics released on Tuesday.
READ MORE: Trump Supporters Form ‘Human Wall’ at Section of Mexican Border (VIDEO)
Earlier on Wednesday, US Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan told reporters that he expects the Department of Homeland Security to make another request for assistance on the US-Mexico border.
All comments
Show new comments (0)