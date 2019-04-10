Trump Calls Mueller's Russia Probe 'an Attempted Coup' and 'Treason'

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he himself hadn't seen the report on alleged Russia's involvement in the 2016 election presented by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.
"I have not seen the Mueller report, I have not read the Mueller report," he said at the White House.
The US president has dismissed the report as "an attempted coup" and "treason."
Mueller, however, maintains that Russia did try to interfere in the election, a claim Moscow has repeatedly refuted. On obstruction of justice by Trump, the attorney general stated that "while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him".
