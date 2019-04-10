State Department Tags 35 Countries With New Kidnapping Travel Risk Indicator

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US State Department in a press release said it has introduced a new risk indicator identifying 35 countries, including Russia and eastern Ukraine, where Americans are at risk of getting kidnapped.

"An April 9, 2019, the Department of State introduced a new risk indicator to our public Travel Advisories in order to communicate more clearly to US citizens the risks of kidnapping and hostage taking by criminal and terrorist actors", the release said on Tuesday. "The Travel Advisories for 35 countries have been updated to include a 'K' indicator for the risk of kidnapping and/or hostage taking".

READ MORE: US Student ‘Kidnapped’ More than a Decade Ago Said to Be Teaching in North Korea

The list of countries considered a risk for US citizens of kidnapping includes Afghanistan, Algeria, Angola, Bangladesh, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Colombia, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Kenya, Lebanon, Libya, Malaysia, Mali, Mexico, Niger, Nigeria, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Russia, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Trinidad and Tobago, Turkey, Uganda, Ukraine (in Russian-controlled eastern Ukraine), Venezuela, and Yemen.

© REUTERS / Omar Sobhani Two Professors From US, Australia Kidnapped in Afghanistan

The State Department issues travel advisories for every country in the world based on risk indicators like crime, terrorism, civil unrest, disasters, and other possible risks, the release said.

In January, the US State Department said that US citizens should exercise caution when traveling abroad because terrorist groups like al-Qaeda and Daesh aim to attack American visitors. The Department of State said in its Worldwide Caution advisory that in multiple regions around the world terrorists, guerrilla groups, and other criminals looking to kidnap US citizens for extortion or political purposes.

READ MORE: French National Kidnapped as Islamic State Vows to Attack US, French Citizens: Reports

*al-Qaeda, Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/IS/Islamic State) are terrorist organisations banned in Russia and many other countries.