White House to Appeal Ruling Blocking Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' Migration Plan

"A district court has issued yet another nationwide injunction forcing open borders policies onto an unwilling American populace", the White House said in a press release on Tuesday. "We intend to appeal, and we will take all necessary action to defend the Executive branch's lawful efforts to resolve the crisis at our southern border", the White House said.
On Monday, US federal Judge Richard Seeborg issued a preliminary injunction to block the Trump administration's "Remain in Mexico" migration policy.
An estimated 103,000 migrants were apprehended on the southern border for illegal entry into the United States for the month of March, according US Customs and Border Protection statistics released on Tuesday.
Mexican Interior Minister Olga Sanchez Cordero has said if the current migration flow remains unchanged, the number of migrants trying to get through Mexico to the United States will reach 900,000 people by the end of 2019.
