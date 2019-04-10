Register
00:54 GMT +310 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this artist sketch, a Chinese woman, Yujing Zhang, left, listens to a hearing Monday, April 8, 2019, before federal Magistrate Judge William Matthewman in West Palm Beach, Fla. Secret Service agents arrested the 32-year-old woman March 30 after they say she gained admission by falsely telling a checkpoint she was a member and was going to swim.

    ‘She Lies to Everyone’: Chinese Woman Arrested at Mar-a-Lago Appears in Court

    © AP Photo/ Daniel Pontet
    US
    Get short URL
    202

    Yujing Zhang, a Chinese national who bluffed her way past security at US President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort last month, appeared in court Monday. Prosecutors revealed they found high-tech equipment in her hotel room and a thumb drive on her person during her arrest that automatically installed malware on an agent’s computer when tested.

    "She lies to everyone she encounters," Assistant US Attorney Rolando Garcia said in a Florida federal court detention hearing Monday, according to the Washington Post. "The present charges have no allegation that she's a spy or this is espionage, or whatever.. . . There are a whole lot of questions that remain to be answered. But at this point in time, that's not part of our allegation."

    This Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, photo, shows the Mar-a-Lago resort owned by President-elect Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Fla.
    © AP Photo / Lynne Sladky
    Chinese Woman Toting Malware, Computers, Passports Bluffs Way Into Trump’s Mar-a-Lago

    Zhang is charged only with lying to Secret Service agents and entering restricted space, although those charges carry substantial financial penalties and jail time. Prosecutors indicated Monday they intend to file a formal indictment later this week.

    The Chinese Consulate General in Houston, Texas, has extended Zhang an offer of consulary assistance, Sputnik reported.

    During the hearing, prosecutors presented more of their findings, arguing Zhang, 32, presented a flight risk and shouldn't be granted bond. The judge concurred, and the Chinese national will remain in jail until a hearing next Monday, according to the Miami Herald.

    Prosecutors said a search of Zhang's hotel room turned up nine thumb drives, five SIM cards, $7,620 in US dollars and $663 worth of Chinese yuan, several credit and debit cards and, most suspicious of all, a special device that can detect hidden cameras in a room. That's in addition to the laptop, external hard drive, four phones and a thumb drive believed to carry "malicious" software on it that she was found carrying upon arrest.

    On March 30, Zhang bluffed her way past security at the Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach, which is owned by Trump. While the president was on the grounds at the time, it seems the two never crossed paths. Zhang was eventually apprehended by Secret Service personnel after a receptionist caught on and realized her story didn't line up.

    When she was apprehended, she had on her person a thumb drive that appeared to contain malware, as well as numerous passports and several electronic devices, Sputnik reported.

    FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach is seen from West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S.
    © REUTERS / Joe Skipper
    Chinese Consulate Offers Services to Woman Who Bluffed into Mar-a-Lago Resort

    According to the affidavit filed the day of her arrest, Zhang told Secret Service officers that she was at the resort to attend an "International Leaders Elite Forum" hosted by the "United Nations Chinese-American Association" on the grounds. That event never existed, although it was advertised by Chinese businesswoman Li "Cindy" Yang on her massage parlor website, which she used to coax both Chinese and American businessmen into patronizing her business. Yang promised she could get interested patrons inside Mar-a-Lago and close to Trump, although she denied to the Herald last week that she'd ever met Zhang.

    Yang's Florida massage parlor business attracted international attention — and legal scrutiny — after its connections to prostitution and extremely wealthy American business owners were exposed last month, along with Yang's political fundraising on behalf of Trump's election campaigns, Sputnik reported.

    Zhang told Secret Service officers she'd travelled from Shanghai at the advice of a businessman named Charles Lee to attend the nonexistent event. Subsequent investigation has revealed Lee runs the Chinese Friendship Association, which is the group running the event advertised on Yang's website.

    Robert Adler, Zhang's defense attorney, argued Monday that Zhang had simply paid Lee $20,000 to get her into the resort, the Post noted.

    However, much of Zhang's case remains puzzling, and investigators have already bungled some key aspects.

    FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2018 file photo, Director of the United States Secret Service, Randolph Tex Alles, speaks at the Atlanta Press Club in Atlanta.
    © AP Photo/ David Goldman
    Secret Service Director Alles Says He Knew 'Transitions' Should Be Expected Across DHS - Reports

    During the hearing, Secret Service agent Samuel Ivanovich, the agent who penned the deposition in her original affidavit, expounded on his investigation into Zhang. Ivanovich told the court he gave Zhang's suspicious thumb drive to another agent to insert into their computer, but as soon as the drive was inserted, "a file immediately began to install itself," he said. Neither agent had ever seen anything like that before.

    "He knew it was something out of the ordinary," Ivanovich said. "He had to immediately stop his analysis and shut down his computer in order to stop it."

    Further, it was revealed that the video of the hours-long interrogation of Zhang by Ivanovich has no sound recording on it, the Post reported.

    However, they did confirm at least part of Zhang's story. On March 28, the Chinese national legally entered the US at Newark airport in New Jersey, arriving on a flight from Shanghai.

    Also on Monday, Trump fired Secret Service Director Randolph "Tex" Alles, but administration officials have confirmed the change-up was in the works long before the Mar-a-Lago debacle and not motivated in any way by it.

    Related:

    Trump, Xi Likely to Meet in Late March at Mar-a-Lago Amid US-China Trade Talks
    Trump’s New South Africa Ambassador a Mar-a-Lago Member, Handbag Queen
    Trump Eyes Post-Election Visit with North Korea’s Kim at Mar-a-Lago
    Tags:
    businessman, cash, malware, electronic devices, investigation, court hearing, Secret Service, US District Court, Li "Cindy" Yang, China, Florida, Mar-a-Lago
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Iran's Revolutionary Guards March During a Military Parade
    Still Marching On: Iran's Revolutionary Guard in Action Amid Fresh US Move
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse