Register
23:20 GMT +309 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A member of the Jewish community

    ‘We Must Spill Blood': US Man Charged After Sharing Plans to Kill Jews Online

    © REUTERS / Alessandro Bianchi
    US
    Get short URL
    0 11

    Dakota Reed, a 20 year-old man from Washington state, was charged with two counts of threats to bomb or damage property on Wednesday for allegedly posting his plans on Facebook to carry out a mass shooting targeting members of the Jewish community. He was not charged with a hate crime.

    Local media reports indicate that Reed was initially arrested on December 7, 2018, and that he'd spent a weekend in jail before posting his $50,000 bond. Officials from Washington's Snohomish County became aware of the matter after investigators with the Anti-Defamation League's (ADL) Center on Extremism informed the FBI in late October 2018 of Reed's Facebook posts.

    "Reed made numerous online posts in social media accounts under a variety of pseudonyms that revealed deeply held white supremacist beliefs and visions of violence," reads a report from the ADL, which notes that Reed shared his posts under the names "William King" and "Tom Shill," among others.

    Star of David necklace
    CC0
    Daesh Supporter Who Planned Synagogue Shootings in US Charged With Hate Crime

    In one post cited by the ADL, Reed describes a scenario in which he kills a Jewish child.

    "Chamber of 12 gauge opens and shuts ejecting a spent gun powder smelling shell on the ground. Puts gun in Jewish kids mouth and raises his crying face off the ground with the shotgun," reads the post, which later includes dialogue. "William: At least your parents don't have to waste money on a Bar Mitzvah, hallelujah. Pulls trigger."

    The stream of social media posts include a variety of anti-Semitic memes, selfies with Nazi salutes, a certificate of his Ku Klux Klan membership and photos of his gun collection. Some posts even referred to a mass shooting planned for sometime in 2025, the Herald Net reported.

    "I'm shooting for 30 Jews," a post dated November 11, 2018, said, according to the Herald. "No pun needed. Long ways away anyways. See you Goys."

    In another post, Reed wrote: "We can't vote away what our fathers tried to, we must spill blood."

    People wear the Kippa as part of the Show Face and Kippa (Zeig’ Gesicht und Kippa) initiative in Frankfurt am Main, central Germany on May 14, 2018
    © AFP 2019 / Yann Schreiber
    Jewish Activists Urge Berlin to Combat Anti-Semitism Amid Hate Crime Spike

    Reed also allegedly made reference to "pulling a Dylann Roof," referring to the white supremacist who killed nine African-American churchgoers in Charleston, South Carolina, in June 2015. Other messages on Facebook included one in which he allegedly stated that he was saving up money to buy guns and ammo in order to kill "(((rats)))."

    The triple parentheses around a word or phrase is an anti-Semitic symbol used to designate an individual or organization as having a Jewish background. The ADL has classified the notation as a form of hate speech. Many Jews have taken to using the symbol themselves, as an inversion of its intention.

    When law enforcement officials arrested Reed in December 2018, investigators found gas masks, military helmets and a selection of fascist symbols that matched items spotted in videos he'd posted on social media. Reed was arrested at his mother's home in Lake Forest Park. Officials were able to track him down through the phone number and email address used to register the social media accounts.

    According to the Herald Net, in one of those videos, Reed represented himself as "Active Shooter 327," showing off his AR-15 rifle and saying that he was "fixing to shoot up a [expletive] school."

    In a recorded interview with a Snohomish County detective and an FBI agent, Reed reportedly struggled to explain the reasoning behind his anti-Semitic posts, saying that Jewish individuals had lied to him before and that girls have preferred Jewish men over him.

    Jewish Reform synagogue Union Temple in Brooklyn
    CC0
    'Kill All Jews' Scrawled Inside NY Synagogue Week After Pittsburgh Shooting

    He also allegedly admitted to authoring the messages, but indicated that they were meant be interpreted as fictional work.

    Later, Reed explained that the posts reflected his state of mind when he felt angry about a variety of things in his life, according to the Herald. "I'm not finding a healthy outlet to brush all that out," he said.

    Reed's arraignment is scheduled for April 18.

    The announcement of charges came one day before FBI agents arrested Thomas Alonzo Bolin in New York on Thursday for lying to an agent. According to Democrat & Chronicle, officials had been investigating Bolin over a series of Facebook posts discussing plans for a terror attack similar to the Churchchrist shooting in New Zealand.

    Related:

    ‘Empire’ Star Says Jussie Smollett Won’t Be Fired Over Staged Hate Crime Hoax
    Prosecutors Drop Charges Against Jussie Smollett Accused of Hate Crime Hoax
    Smollett's Staged Hate Crime?; Polish-Israeli Holocaust Row; EU Terror Citizens
    ‘This Is MAGA’: US TV Actor Viciously Attacked in Potential Hate Crime
    Campaigners Call for UK Police to Treat 'Misogyny' as Hate Crime - Reports
    Tags:
    Mass Shooting, Hate Crime, Facebook, Dakota Reed, Washington State, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Iran's Revolutionary Guards March During a Military Parade
    Still Marching On: Iran's Revolutionary Guard in Action Amid Fresh US Move
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse