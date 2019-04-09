US Sanctions 16 Saudis For Participating in Khashoggi Killing - State Dept

US Department of State sanctioned on Monday 16 Saudi citizens for their alleged roles in last year's murder of The Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

The US-Saudi relationship has been under strain since Saudi operatives murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside the nation's consulate in Istanbul last October. US intelligence agencies have blamed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of involvement in the murder. An internal Saudi investigation led by bin Salman resulted, however, in the arrest and trial of 11 participants in the killing while absolving bin Salman of any responsibility.

Khashoggi, who was a well-known critic of Saudi policies, went missing last October after he entered the Saudi consulate in Turkey's Istanbul. Riyadh initially denied any knowledge of the journalist's whereabouts but eventually admitted that Khashoggi had been killed with a drug injection and his body had been dismembered.

The Istanbul Prosecutor’s Office said the assassination of Khashoggi had been pre-planned while a UN probe concluded that Saudi government officials carried out the murder.

