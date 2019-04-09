Register
    Actor Alec Baldwin plays US President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live.

    Baldwin for President? Actor Teases Running, Says Beating Trump ‘So Easy’

    © Saturday Night Live
    US
    The “Saturday Night Live” Trump impersonator says he saved “millions in polling” by posting the tweet.

    Looks like Alec Baldwin has developed a taste for the presidency during his two years of impersonating US President Donald Trump. On Monday, the actor teased the possibility of running for the actual Oval Office on his Twitter.

    "If I ran for President, would you vote for me?" Baldwin tweeted. "I won't ask you for any $. And I promise I will win."

    "Beating Trump would be so easy," he added. "So easy. So easy."

    ​Just one hour after the surprising tweet, Baldwin posted another one, saying tweeting had saved him "millions in polling."

    Baldwin, who has played the role of Trump on "Saturday Night Live" since October 2016, is a vocal critic of the president.

    "Trump is someone who you'd have to be clinically insane to think that he was a qualified leader in this country," Baldwin said about POTUS earlier on Friday.

    In February, Trump slammed the show and the actor, saying there was "nothing funny" about Baldwin's caricature and calling it a "political hit job" that got away "without retribution." Baldwin reacted to the last part by asking whether 45 had made a veiled threat against Baldwin's personal safety.

    "I wonder if a sitting President exhorting his followers that my role in a TV comedy qualifies me as an enemy of the people constitutes a threat to my safety and that of my family?" Baldwin tweeted.

    Interestingly, the initial response to Baldwin's musing about running for president was an almost unanimous rejection, with some users saying "Hollywood folks" are "out of touch" with reality, others suggesting asking Hillary Clinton about the "easy" part, and still others expressing their bewilderment, asking if the actor was drunk. One user even taught Baldwin a lesson in English.

    ​"'If I were to run for President' is correct grammar. Never use the past tense in the subjunctive," the user wrote.

    ​Others warned Baldwin that he himself might become fodder for "SNL" satire should he win the Oval Office.

    NBC's "Saturday Night Live" has a lengthy record of Trump impressions, going all the way back to 1988. Over the years, five different actors have taken on the role of the real estate mogul, who himself hosted the show twice, in 2004 and 2015.

