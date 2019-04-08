Secret Service Director Says He Knew 'Transitions' Should Be Expected Across DHS

"No doubt you have seen media reports regarding my 'firing.' I assure you that this is not the case, and in fact was told weeks ago by the administration that transitions in leadership should be expected across the Department of Homeland Security," Alles said in a message to Secret Service agents, cited by Reuters.
READ MORE: DHS Confirms There are 'Gang Members' in Migrant Caravan Bound for US
"The president has directed an orderly transition in leadership for this agency and I intend to abide by that direction," Alles said.
READ MORE: Trump Announces Resignation of US Homeland Security Secretary Nielsen
Trump announced last year his appointment of Randolph "Tex" Alles as the next director of the US Secret Service. Alles served in the US Marine Corps for 35 years and retired as a major general in 2011. Alles has been reportedly selected for the post for his exemplary service as acting deputy commissioner of US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).
All comments
Show new comments (0)