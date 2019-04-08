Secret Service Director Says He Knew 'Transitions' Should Be Expected Across DHS

US Secret Service Director Randolph Alles told Reuters on Monday that he was not fired and that he was told weeks ago that "transitions in leadership should be expected across the Department of Homeland Security."

"No doubt you have seen media reports regarding my 'firing.' I assure you that this is not the case, and in fact was told weeks ago by the administration that transitions in leadership should be expected across the Department of Homeland Security," Alles said in a message to Secret Service agents, cited by Reuters.

"The president has directed an orderly transition in leadership for this agency and I intend to abide by that direction," Alles said.

Earlier on Monday, media reported that Trump had ordered White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney to fire Alles. Alles' firing came a day after Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielson, Alles' direct boss, resigned reportedly under pressure from Trump reportedly because of disagreements over immigration policy.

Trump announced last year his appointment of Randolph "Tex" Alles as the next director of the US Secret Service. Alles served in the US Marine Corps for 35 years and retired as a major general in 2011. Alles has been reportedly selected for the post for his exemplary service as acting deputy commissioner of US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).